- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Morrow, West shine as Scott downs Sevier County in season opener
SportsScott
Updated:

Morrow, West shine as Scott downs Sevier County in season opener

By Independent Herald

Photo: Josh Shoopman/Shoopshots Photography

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers said prior to Tuesday’s season-opener against Sevier County that he hopes his star point guard, junior Trey Morrow, has double-digit games this season with 30 or more points.

Check.

Jeffers also said he hopes junior guard Luke West ups his per-game point production to around 15 or more.

Another check.

Jeffers found the offensive production he was looking for on Tuesday, as the Highlanders aced their first test of the season with a 74-64 win over the Smoky Bears.

Morrow had a spectacular night, with 34 points on 13 of 18 shooting, while pulling down 17 rebounds. He also had seven assists, three steals and three blocks.

West had 20 points, while senior Trevy McCarty added 11.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Both Highlander guards were big in the second half, after scoring nine points and eight points in the first half.

Morrow had 12 points in the third quarter alone, and added 13 in the fourth quarter. West knocked down three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

That production helped the Highlanders turn a tight game into a lopsided affair midway through the fourth quarter. A nip-and-tuck first half that resulted in a 3-point halftime lead for Scott High turned into a 20-point second half lead before a late surge by Sevier County.

Tuesday’s game was the first on what is a loaded schedule for Scott High this season. Sevier County is a Class AAA team won 21 games last season before losing to Dobyns Bennett in the region semifinals.

SCOTT (74): Morrow 34, West 20, McCarty 11, Storey 4, Prewitt 3, Tucker 2.

SEVIER CO. (64): Zhao 29, Parrish 10, Stanton 9, Miller 8, Trotter 3, Takacs 3, Greene 2.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,680FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Obituaries

Could Scott County’s Covid-19 outbreak finally be plateauing?

Independent Herald - 0
The acceleration of Scott County's coronavirus outbreak appears to be showing signs of slowing. For two consecutive days, the number of active Covid-19 cases in...
Read more
Scott

Sevier County defeats Lady Highlanders in opener, 67-39

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In a season that is expected to feature some growing pains, a young and relatively inexperienced Scott High team experienced their first...
Read more
Scott

Morrow, West shine as Scott downs Sevier County in season opener

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers said prior to Tuesday’s season-opener against Sevier County that he hopes his star point guard, junior Trey...
Read more
Local News

Scott County has Tennessee’s second-fastest coronavirus case growth in November

Independent Herald - 0
Since the start of November, there have been more newly-diagnosed coronavirus cases per population size in Scott County than in any of Tennessee's other...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Sevier County defeats Lady Highlanders in opener, 67-39

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In a season that is expected to feature some growing pains, a young and relatively inexperienced Scott High team experienced their first...
Read more
Sports

Basketball: Season ticket purchases are the only way to guarantee admittance to home games

Independent Herald - 0
As the high school basketball season gets underway, there remains only one way for local fans to guarantee themselves admittance to home games at...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida boys pause basketball operations, will not begin play until December 1

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida's boys basketball team is pausing all activities through November 27, Oneida Special School District Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips said Monday afternoon. The...
Read more
Sports

Quarantines and frustration: Basketball coaches adapt, prepare the best they can

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida women’s basketball coach Marv West joked to his principal last week that he needs advance warning before bad news walks through the doors...
Read more
Oneida

Dreaming of gold: Oneida isn’t content to simply get back to the state tournament

Independent Herald - 0
Two years ago, Oneida came up just short of a state tournament bid, falling to Cosby at home in a substate game. Oneida coach Jacob...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

A ‘very bad’ week: Scott County exits the weekend with nearly 250 active cases of Covid-19

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Daily coronavirus updates from Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals almost seem like a never-ending loop of bad news. "A very bad past five...
Read more

E-Edition: November 19, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Quarantines and frustration: Basketball coaches adapt, prepare the best they can

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Oneida women’s basketball coach Marv West joked to his principal last week that he needs advance warning before bad news walks through the doors...
Read more

Latest News

Could Scott County’s Covid-19 outbreak finally be plateauing?

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
The acceleration of Scott County's coronavirus outbreak appears to be showing signs of slowing. For two consecutive days, the number of active Covid-19 cases in...
Read more

Sevier County defeats Lady Highlanders in opener, 67-39

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In a season that is expected to feature some growing pains, a young and relatively inexperienced Scott High team experienced their first...
Read more

Morrow, West shine as Scott downs Sevier County in season opener

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers said prior to Tuesday’s season-opener against Sevier County that he hopes his star point guard, junior Trey...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN