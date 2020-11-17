Scott County has Tennessee’s second-fastest coronavirus case growth in November

Since the start of November, there have been more newly-diagnosed coronavirus cases per population size in Scott County than in any of Tennessee’s other 94 counties, with the exception of just one.

A statistical analysis by the Independent Herald, based on data made available by the TN Dept. of Health through November 16, reveals that coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Scott County at a rate of 15.4 cases per 1,000 residents since November 1. The only county with a higher rate is Lake County in the northwest corner of the state. In Lake County, there have been 15.9 cases per 1,000 residents since November 1.

In whole numbers, there have been 40 counties in Tennessee with more new cases of coronavirus during the month of November. Scott County has had 341 new cases during that time.

However, the 40 counties with more cases all have larger populations than Scott County. For example, Shelby County — home of Memphis — has the most cases in November overall, with 5,716 new cases diagnosed. But the population of Shelby County is 935,000, while the population of Scott County is just 22,000.

Scott County ranks 63rd out of Tennessee’s 95 counties in terms of population size.

The top 10 counties in the state for coronavirus case growth — relative to population size — in November are all rural counties, an illustration of how the pandemic is surging in rural areas moreso than in urban areas.

Lewis County ranks third, with 15.1 new cases per 1,000 residents in November, followed by Lauderdale County at 14.6, Maury County at 14.5, Benton County at 13.4, Obion County at 13.2, Dyer County at 12.9, and Lawrence County at 12.8.

Among neighboring counties, Campbell County has seen 5.6 new cases of coronavirus per 1,000 residents in November, Morgan County is at 5.3, Anderson County is at 7.6, Fentress County is at 7.8, and Pickett County is at 10.9.

- Story Continues Below -

Knox County has had only 6.0 cases per 1,000 residents diagnosed in the month of November thus far. Among other major metropolitan areas in the state, Davidson County is at 7.8 cases per 1,000 residents through the first half of the month, Hamilton County has had 6.7 cases per 1,000 residents, and Shelby County has had 6.1 cases per 1,000 residents.

Each of those major urban areas have had fewer than half as many new cases per population size in November as Scott County. One key difference is adherence to mask-wearing requests in those larger cities.

In Hancock County, there have been fewer than one new case of coronavirus per 1,000 residents since November 1.

So far, only two Scott Countians have been hospitalized due to coronavirus since November 1, and only one death has been reported. However, those numbers are expected to go up. There have been a total of 24 Scott Countians hospitalized with Covid-19 since the pandemic began, and six people in Scott County have died from the virus.