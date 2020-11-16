Portion of S.R. 63 through Huntsville dedicated to the memory of Congressman John J. Duncan Sr.

HUNTSVILLE — More than 80 years after he chucked down his hoe in a Huntsville cornfield and proclaimed that he was trading in the farm life for law school, a portion of the highway that runs by his former homesite was dedicated Monday in honor of the late John J. Duncan Sr.

Duncan (1919-1988) made quite a name for himself after leaving his native Scott County for Knoxville, but never forgot his local roots. At a roadside ceremony Monday near S.R. 63’s intersection with U.S. 27, signage was unveiled commemorating one mile of the highway as a “Memorial Mile” in Duncan’s honor.

The designation, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly under legislation that permits designating sections of highway in memorial to native sons, does not rename the highway, which is named in honor of Congressman Howard H. Baker Sr.

The mile-long section of S.R. 63 designated in Duncan’s honor includes the stretch of highway in front of where the Duncan family home once stood — near where Scott Appalachian Industries is now located — and the Duncan cemetery across the street where he is buried.

Duncan was the sixth of 10 children to Flem Baird and Cassie Lee Duncan, and was raised on the family farm alongside the highway in Huntsville. F.B. Duncan settled in Huntsville after returning from the Spanish-American War. He married Cassie Lee, the daughter of the county’s superintendent of schools. He taught school himself, and pastored the Presbyterian church in Helenwood. The Duncans had 10 children, all of whom eventually left Scott County with the exception of just one, daughter Fannye Helen, who remained in Scott County and eventually married Dr. M.F. Frazier.

As his brother — retired criminal court and appellate court judge Joe D. Duncan — tells it, John Duncan one day pitched down his hoe while working the corn field and declared that he was tired of farm life and that he would one day be mayor of Knoxville.

Duncan famously hitch-hiked to Knoxville with $5 in his pocket to attend school at the University of Tennessee on a $25 scholarship from Sears Roebuck. And, true to his word, he was eventually elected mayor of Knoxville.

Duncan succeeded Cas Walker as Knoxville’s mayor and served from 1959 to 1964. He made his mark during the Civil Rights movement, encouraging downtown businesses to integrate their lunch counters. Through his urging, most of the segregation policies in downtown Knoxville ended in the summer of 1960, and Duncan is credited with helping Knoxville avoid the racial violence that hampered other Southern cities in the early ’60s.

Duncan was elected to Congress in 1965 to represent the 2nd District, which at the time included Scott County. He succeeded Irene Bailey Baker, who was fulfilling the remainder of her husband’s term after Howard Baker Sr. died unexpectedly in 1964. Duncan served until 1988 — often winning re-election by a landslide, by some of the largest majorities of any congressman — when he fell ill and died of cancer.

Present at Monday’s ceremony was Jimmy Duncan, John Duncan’s son who succeeded him in Congress until his retirement in 2018. He was succeeded by former Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. Also present at Monday’s ceremony was John Duncan’s daughter, Becky Duncan Massey, who currently represents Knoxville in the state legislature.