KNOXVILLE — It’s tough to beat a good team three times in one season, the old basketball adage goes.

And for three quarters in Monday’s District 4-AA consolation game against Kingston, it looked like Scott High was finding that out. Then came a dominating fourth quarter performance by the Highlanders, who pulled away for a 70-59 win over the Yellowjackets to claim third place in the district tournament.

It was Scott High’s best finish in a district tournament since the 1990s. Even in 2011, a season that saw Scott win 24 games, the Highlanders fell to Stone Memorial in the third place game.

Scott trailed Kingston by the slimmest of margins at halftime of Monday’s game. The Yellowjackets were up 31-30, despite a big second quarter by Logan Goodman. The Highlander senior had nine of his 22 points in the second period, but the only other points the Highlanders scored were four by Trey Morrow and two by Cash Tucker.

The third quarter saw Scott High begin to clamp down defensively. The Highlanders limited Kingston to just three field goals in the eight-minute span. And, after Tucker scored nine of his 14 in the third, the Highlanders took a two-point lead to the fourth quarter.

It was then that they simply took over. Kingston’s Colby Raymer scored 11 of his 24 in the fourth quarter, but Morrow had 14 of his 24 in the final period. Goodman scored five more in the fourth, and Luke West had all five of his points in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Scott High will travel to the District 3-AA runner-up for Saturday’s Region 2-AA quarterfinals. Knox Carter and Gatlinburg-Pittman were scheduled to face off Tuesday in the District 3 championship game. The loser of that game will host the Highlanders on Saturday.

SCOTT (70): Morrow 24, Goodman 22, Tucker 14, Strunk 5, West 5.

KINGSTON (59): Raymer 24, Neal 15, Luttrell 10, McNelley 6, Heidle 2, Boles 2.

Fulton 73, Scott 63

KNOXVILLE — For a half, Scott High maintained a lead over homestanding Fulton in the District 4-AA semifinals here Saturday.

But the second half belonged to the Falcons, who pulled away for a 73-63 win and a return trip to the district championship game, where they were to have faced Alcoa on Tuesday.

Fulton out-scored Scott High 43-29 in the second half, after the Highlanders held a 34-30 lead at halftime. In doing so, the Falcons scored their largest win over the Highlanders in three ties this season. The two earlier meetings had been decided by three points and five points, respectively.

Scott High sophomore Trey Morrow and Fulton senior Edward Lacy were both sensational in Saturday’s game. Morrow finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, along with five assists.

Lacy, a Tennessee Mr. Basketball finalist in Class AA, finished with 33 points.

One of the key differences in the game was the play of Fulton’s Tommy Sweat. He finished with 20 points, which helped power the Falcons to the win.

Logan Goodman had 12 points for the Highlanders, while Luke West finished with 11.

The biggest difference, though, was the free throw line. Fulton went 21 of 28 at the line, shooting 75 percent. Scott High got just seven attempts, and only made three, for 43 percent.

The Falcons’ 18-point advantage at the line helped them earn the win despite having nearly 20 percent fewer made field goals than the Highlanders. Scott finished with 26 field goals, while Fulton had just 21.

The Highlanders shot 55 percent from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range, where they knocked down eight shots. Fulton had 10 made 3-pointers.

Scott High committed only seven turnovers against Fulton’s aggressive defense, but was whistled for significantly more fouls — 20 to 12. Two Highlander starters, Cash Tucker and Jon Hayden Strunk, fouled out of the game.

SCOTT (63): Morrow 26, Goodman 12, West 11, Tucker 8, Strunk 6.

FULTON (73): Lacy 33, Sweat 20, Robinson 6, Jenkins 6, Holland 5, Hudson 3.