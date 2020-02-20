An upset of District 3-A’s top team would have been an almost impossible task for Oakdale’s youth-laden team, even on a good night. But Wednesday wasn’t a good night. Oneida’s defense saw to that.

The Lady Indians buried the Eagles in a sea of turnovers, forcing 15 of them in the first quarter alone as they raced to a big lead early and cruised to a 60-29 win over the Roadrunners.

Chelsea Newport scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in that opening period, as Oneida raced to a 28-6 lead while shooting 11 of 17 and limiting Oakdale to only half as many shot attempts as turnovers. Jayden Thomas had all nine of her points in the first quarter.

By the time the game reached halftime, Oneida had a 44-14 lead, and Oakdale had almost twice as many turnovers — 25 — as points. Harley Boyatt scored all eight of her points in the second quarter. She was also the team’s leading rebounder, with seven. Katelyn Stiltner had six rebounds. Chloe Terry had five assists.

By the end of the game, Oakdale had 33 turnovers — almost all of them forced by Oneida’s defense. The Lady Indians switched between a full-court press and a half-court 1-3-1, using both to effectively record takeaways.

Oakdale, which featured no seniors, one junior and two freshmen on an 8-player roster, saw its season end with Wednesday’s loss at OHS Gymnasium. The Lady Indians advanced to the district semifinals, and will face a familiar foe on Friday night at Roane State Community College in Harriman. Former Oneida boys coach Rusty Yaden coached his Sunbright team to a surprisingly easy 64-40 win over red-hot Coalfield in another of Wednesday’s quarterfinals. The Lady Tigers, the district’s No. 4 seed, will meet the top-seeded Lady Indians at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Oneida shot 50 percent in Wednesday’s game, while limiting Oakdale to 33 percent shooting. The Lady Indians had a 26-21 rebounding advantage, as well.

ONEIDA (60): Newport 15, Thomas 9, Boyatt 8, West 7, Wisner 7, Manis 4, Stiltner 4, Pike 2, Terry 2, Bell 2.

OAKDALE (29): Miller 12, Hamby 9, Jones 8.