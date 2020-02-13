HUNTSVILLE — Three players from Scott High’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have received District 4-AA all-district recognition, while four more received honorable mention status.

Highlander seniors Logan Goodman and Lyndsey Summers, and sophomore Trey Morrow, were each named to the District 4-AA all-district teams, voted on by the league’s five coaches Thursday morning.

Junior Cash Tucker received all-district honorable mention status on the boys’ side, while senior Tara Sellers and juniors Callie Carson and Julia Butts received honorable mention status on the girls’ side.

Both Goodman and Morrow recorded the 1,000th point of their respective careers during the course of the 2019-2020 season. Morrow did it first, becoming the second-fastest Highlander to ever reach 1,000 points. Only Rusty Yaden, who is currently the girls basketball coach at Sunbright, got there faster. Goodman — who missed all of his sophomore season with a knee injury and was slowed during his junior season as he continued to recover before returning to all-district form as a senior — later recorded his 1,000th point. Together, Morrow and Goodman are the 14th and 15th players in Scott High history to reach 1,000 career points.

Summers’ all-district recognition came just minutes after she announced she had received a scholarship offer from Cleveland State Community College. Former Oneida standout Jake Wright is an assistant on the Cougars’ coaching staff.

The District 4-AA boys Coach of the Year was Fulton’s Jody Wright, while the district’s Player of the Year was Fulton senior Edward Lacy. The Newcomer of the Year was Alcoa freshman Tai Cates.

Earlier on Thursday, Lacy was named as one of three finalists for the Tennessee Mr. Basketball award in Class AA.

Fulton and Alcoa enter the final games of the regular season tied atop the District 4-AA standings. Both swept Scott High in the regular season, though all of those games were decided by one or two possessions, with the exception of Alcoa’s 19-point win in Huntsville late in the season.

The Highlanders, who started the season a program-best 16-0 before suffering their first loss at Alcoa in January after building a 12-point lead early, are in third place as the end of the season nears. Scott High will host Austin-East on Friday, and travel to Knoxville for a rematch against the Roadrunners on Wednesday. The outcome of those games will determine the three seed and which team receives an automatic berth into the Region 2-AA tournament. The fourth place team will face No. 5 Kingston in a play-in game for a berth in the district semifinals and the region quarterfinals.

Joining Goodman and Morrow on the boys District 4-AA all-district team were Austin-East’s Laron Dixon and Jarrett Kyle, Kingston’s Harper Neal and Brady Luttrell, Alcoa’s Tai Cates, Nick Roberts and Cam Burden, and Fulton’s Dominic Holland and Adam Robinson.

Also named honorable mention, along with Tucker, were Kingston’s Colby Raymer and Alcoa’s TJ Martin.

A complete list of District 4-AA girls honors had not been provided as of Thursday afternoon.