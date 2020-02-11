Tootsie Mae Burchfield, 84, of Smithville, Tennessee, passed away February 3, 2020, at NHC Nursing Home in Smithville.

Born in Oneida, March 25, 1935, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Burchfield; son, Ronald “Chippy” Eugene Burchfield, II; and parents, Isaac and Maggie Hendren Burress.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin Lee (Penny) Burchfield of Smithville, and Eric Wade (Cyndi) Burchfield of Sparta; grandchildren, Erin N. Burchfield of Smithville, and Robert Wesley Burchfield of Cookeville; step-grandson, Steven P. (Mandy) Tarpley of Smithville; great-grandchildren, Allie, Ace, and Sarah; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted February 6, at Carson Memorial Park-Oneida. Memorial service was conducted February 7, at Elizabeth Chapel Baptist Church-Smithville, with Bro. Joel Wood officiating.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.