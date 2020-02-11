Cathy Darlene Goodman Green Taylor, 56, of Rocky Top passed away February 8, 2020, at Summit View of Rocky Top in Rocky Top.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Margie Goodman; adoptive parents, Clifford and Vonnell Green; and brothers, James Garret Goodman and Kenny Green.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Andrew) Henderlight of Knoxville; sisters, Sherry and (Wayne) Jones of Winfield, and Debbie (Doug) Foster of Jacksboro; brothers, Don (Norma) Green of Clinton, Dean (Jennie) Green and Allen Green, both of the Straight Fork community, and Clifford (Joyce) Green of Oneida; and many other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements by Alder Funeral Home-Morristown.

Obituary provided courtesy of Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville and Oneida.