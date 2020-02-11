Barry Tray Boshears, 51, passed away January 28, 2020, at LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette.

Born in Scott County, September 25, 1968, TN, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tracie Boshears; and parents, James Billy and Jossie Smith Boshears.

He is survived by his daughters, Latasha Boshears and Jessica Boshears; grandchildren: Brentley Silcox, Brandon Tray King, and Brailynn Boshears; brother, William Brian (Paula) Boshears; niece and nephew, Jamma McCann and Adam Boshears; great- nieces and nephews: Midajah, Addilyn, Ari, Ricky, Bryan, Logan, and Roddey; fiancée, Stacey Smith; special friends, Eddie Dean Hill and Benji Pitman; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 4, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Dilbert Terry officiating. Interment followed at Cut Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.