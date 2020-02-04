Julie Ella Chambers, 76, of Helenwood, passed away January 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Scott County, July 21, 1943, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Chambers; son, Timothy Chambers; parents, Taft and Febie Watson Terry; brothers, infant James, and Milford Terry; and sister, Marie Honeycutt.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Homer Chambers of Helenwood; children: Sue (Mark) Thompson, and Jay Chambers, both of Helenwood, Jan Walker of Stearns, Ky., and Julie Foster of Oneida; grandchildren: Tammy, Lori, April, Robin, Annie, Mickey, Jay, Mary, and Santina; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Marlana, Emily, Koda, Kalie, Tawanna, Johnathon, Andrew, Colt, Zoey, Jeremiah, Bryson, William, Lillian, Baileigh, Jacob, Donna Jo, and Ethan; brothers, Clayten (Mae) Terry of Ind., and Hurstle (Phyllis) Terry, Jimmy (Debbie) Terry, Marshall (Patricia)Terry, and Chuck Terry, all of Oneida; sister, Irene Terry of Oneida; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 1, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Phillips officiating. Interment followed at Scott County Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.