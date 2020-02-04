Home E-Edition E-Edition: February 6, 2020E-EditionE-Edition: February 6, 2020By IH Staff - February 4, 20200Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)RelatedRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-EditionE-Edition: January 30, 2020 E-EditionE-Edition: January 23, 2020 E-EditionE-Edition: January 16, 2020Stay connected8,221FansLike1,235FollowersFollow1,530FollowersFollowLatest ObituariesSteven B. Spradlin, 60 February 4, 2020Donald E. Litton, 90 February 4, 2020Julia E. Chambers, 76 February 4, 2020Bill Strunk, 92 December 31, 2019Andrew J. Sells, 40 December 31, 2019