Donald E. Litton, 90, passed away January 26, 2020.

Born in Oneida, June 11, 1929, he was a member of Eastside Baptist Church-Greeneville, and attended as long as his health permitted.

He was a very humble man, a role model, an anchor and a constant source of encouragement. He was retired from the U.S. Army, with 24 years of service, attaining the rank of Sergeant Major. His awards included: Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Good conduct medal (6th award), National Defense Service medal, World War II victory medal, Master Air crewman’s badge, and the Presidential Service badge. He and his family were especially proud of his service with the U.S. Army Executive Flight Detachment, in which he served presidents Johnson, Nixon and Ford. He was also retired from The Prince William County Virginia Sheriff’s Department, prior to moving to Greeneville.

He is survived by his wife, Francine; daughters Cheryl (Edward) Shelton, Kathy ( Rick) Younce, and Lisa (Tim) Belcher; son, Hal (Karen) Litton; grandchildren: Elizabeth Eminisor, Kristi Younce, Mike Younce, Tara Litton, Jeb Litton, Kendall Litton, Ryan Litton, and Jordan Rosenbaum; great-grandchildren: Adam, Tyler, Caleb and Avery, Xander, Mariah, Morgan, and Hunter; great-great-granddaughter, Tara; and many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life service was conducted February 3, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Clatterbuck officiating. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.