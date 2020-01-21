HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month for allegedly violating conditions of Tennessee’s sexual offender registration law, among other offenses.

Timothy Wayne Nash, 41, was indicted in a case prosecuted by Oneida Police Department, and accused of violating the sex offender law by residing within 1,000 ft. of a former victim or the victim’s immediate family.

Nash was arrested in October and charged with attempting to enter a neighboring residence where an 11-year-old girl was home alone. At the time, he told investigators that he “could not control himself…” and that he “had to try to get inside the house to be with the little girl,” according to court documents. The girl phone police because she had been made aware that Nash, who lived next door, was a registered sex offender, police said.

Nash was convicted in 2011 with attempted aggravated kidnapping, which required him to register as a sex offender.

In addition to two counts of violating the sexual offender registry, Nash was also indicted on charges of attempted aggravated burglary and aggravated stalking, related to his alleged attempt to enter the young girls’ residence.

In a separate case, the grand jury indicted Paul Logan Matheny, 21, on three counts of sexual battery, as well as domestic assault and aggravated assault by strangulation. Matheny allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he was dating on multiple occasions between October 1 and November 9, and is also accused of biting her hand and strangling her. The case is being prosecuted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebekah Dawn Ross, 28, was named in separate indictments by the grand jury for vandalism over $1,000 and three counts of forgery, involving cases investigated by Oneida Police Department in 2017 and 2018.

Also, Leeann Violet Kay Slaven, 19, was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, burglary and failure to appear, after allegedly burglarizing the home of a Winfield woman in October and subsequently failing to show up for court in December.