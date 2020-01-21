Home E-Edition E-Edition: January 23, 2020E-EditionE-Edition: January 23, 2020By IH Staff - January 21, 20200Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-EditionE-Edition: January 16, 2020 E-EditionE-Edition: January 9, 2020 E-EditionE-Edition: January 2, 2020Stay connected8,045FansLike1,208FollowersFollow1,525FollowersFollowLatest ObituariesBill Strunk, 92 December 31, 2019Andrew J. Sells, 40 December 31, 2019Ralph D. Moffitt, 63 December 31, 2019Dorothy Lowe, 77 December 31, 2019Eileen Wilson, 72 December 17, 2019