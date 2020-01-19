HUNTSVILLE — Fulton closed Friday’s game at Highlander Gymnasium on a 15-6 run, earning a 53-49 win over the Lady Highlanders in District 4-AA action.

For a while, the Lady Highlanders looked tantalizingly close to picking up their first district win of the season. They had started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run and were up five, 43-38, with only minutes remaining.

Instead, Fulton made plays down the stretch to improve to 3-1 in district play. A big part of the reason why was Radaisha Bailey. She scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the final period, helping her team come from behind.

The Lady Highlanders played from behind most of the evening, but it was a close game throughout. Fulton built as much as an 7-point lead in the second quarter, but Scott closed the half by scoring four straight points to cut the lead to three, then regained the edge early in the third quarter.

Lyndsey Summers scored 16 points to lead the Lady Highlanders. Julia Butts had five assists to go along with four points, Callie Carson had four assists, and was 4 of 4 from the free throw line while scoring 10 points. Tara Sellers also had 10 for Scott.

Scott High shot 14 of 20 from the free throw line, 70 percent, which was enough to make up for a 34 percent shooting effort from the field. Fulton was 8 of 14 from the line.

But the Falcons knocked down five 3-pointers; the Lady Highlanders had just one — a first quarter bucket by Butts.

The loss dropped the Lady Highlanders to 0-3 in District 4-AA play, ahead of a winnable game at home against Kingston on Friday.

SCOTT (49): Summers 16, Carson 10, Sellers 10, Butts 7, Woodward 5, Duncan 1.

FULTON (53): Rad. Bailey 17, Simmons 10, Matthews 7, Gates 5, Raj. Bailey 4, Taylor 4, Tory 3, McCoy 3.