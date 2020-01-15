ALCOA — One word to describe the Lady Highlanders’ District 4-AA game here Tuesday, January 14?

Ugly.

Alcoa, picked by many as the team to beat in District 4, looked impressive in a dominating 71-32 win over Scott High. The Lady Highlanders looked anything but on a night when the game was over before it had hardly begun.

By the end of the first quarter, Scott High had 15 turnovers, and Alcoa had a 31-6 lead. The margin was 47-15 by halftime, and the Tornadoes started the third quarter with a 15-2 run before calling off the dogs with a 62-17 lead.

McKenzie Wilburn had 10 points in the first quarter en route to a game-high 24 for the Tornadoes. Scott did not have a player in double-figures; Lyndsey Summers led the team with nine points.

If there was a bright spot in the game, Scott High out-scored Alcoa 15-9 after the Tornadoes finally took the foot off the gas, including 9-4 in the fourth quarter.

Incredibly, Scott was whistled for just four fouls on the night. Alcoa did not shoot a free throw. The Lady Highlanders, by contrast, shot 16 free throws — though they were able to cash in on only 6 of them, for a 38 percent shooting percentage at the line.

Kenzie Smith led the Lady Highlanders in the rebounding department, with seven. Callie Carson had three steals.

Alcoa has been impressive this season, undefeated in district play and 12-5 overall. But Tuesday’s win over Scott High was a season-high scoring night for the Tornadoes, who were coming off a 62-45 win over district foe Fulton on Friday. Their only game featuring a larger margin of victory was a 42-point win over Austin-East in December, a game they won 62-20. They also defeated Kingston by 19, 62-43.

SCOTT (31): Summers 9, Sellers 5, Smith 5, Carson 4, Butts 4, Woodward 3, Newport 2.

ALCOA (72): Wilburn 24, B. Ridge 8, D. Haworth 8, K. Haworth 7, M. Ridge 5, Stewart 5, Herring 4, Dean 3, Jared 3, Worde 2, Bremer 2.