An accused gun thief from Fentress County was arrested at gunpoint in Oneida on New Year’s Eve.

Cole J. Broady, 26, of Allardt, is facing charges in Oneida in addition to theft charges in Fentress County, after he was apprehended by Oneida Police Department officers on December 31.

Broady was arrested by OPD officers shortly before 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, after they were alerted by Fentress County authorities to be on the lookout for him. According to a warrant filed by OPD Patrolman Chad Jones, local authorities had been given a BOLO — “Be On The Lookout” — for a red Nissan Altima that was believed to be headed to an Oneida payday loan business from Fentress County, driven by a male in possession of a stolen firearm.

Jones encountered the vehicle at the gas pumps at Lee’s Food Mart – Food Court in south Oneida. After confirming that the vehicle was the one officers were searching for by running its tags, Jones activated his blue lights and ordered the driver — Broady — to exit the vehicle and get on the ground. Because Broady was accused of being a wanted man in possession of a firearm, he was taken into custody at gun point.

Broady complied with Jones’ demands and was restrained without incident. In his hoodie pocket, Jones allegedly found a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 handgun. Broady allegedly told Jones that another weapon was located under the passenger side seat in the vehicle. There, Jones recovered a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, according to the warrant. The .40 caliber handgun was reported as stolen in Fentress County.

Broady was charged locally with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Assisting Jones at the scene were OPD Sgt. Steve Trammell and Patrolman Zack Strunk.