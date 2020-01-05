MAYNARDVILLE — Union County asked invited a rematch with Scott High on Friday, but the outcome probably wasn’t to the Patriots’ liking.

When 5 Star Preps — a sports website ran in part by former Knoxville News Sentinel prep editor Jesse Smithey — tweeted earlier in the week that Scott was off to a 13-0 start as the new year began, the official Twitter account of Union County High School athletics replied to remind everyone that the Highlanders were visiting Maynardville for Friday’s first game out of the Christmas break…perhaps a gentle insinuation that the Highlanders’ winning streak, the longest in Tennessee among Class AA teams, would be coming to an end. After all Union County had led much of the first half the first time around, before losing by only seven, and that game had been played in Huntsville.

But the rematch belonged completely to Scott High, as the Highlanders led start to finish and ultimately logged a 68-50 win to improve to 14-0 as the new year began.

Trey Morrow scored 24 and Logan Goodman added 23 as the Highlanders kept their unbeaten start to the season alive. Morrow also had 10 rebounds. Cash Tucker had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Highlanders were up by double-digits before the first quarter had even ended, and led by 17 points by halftime before hitting cruise control in the second half.

Dawson Epperson had 22 points to lead Union County, scoring 18 of those in the second half.

The first quarter was the Logan Goodman show, as the senior knocked down two 3-pointers and scored 10 points to out-pace Union County by himself. Morrow added six and Tucker four, and the Highlanders were up 20-9 as the second quarter began.

Morrow scored six more in a slow-paced second quarter, and the Highlanders limited Union County to just two field goals, expanding their lead to 32-15 by the half.

Union County trimmed the deficit slightly in the third quarter, with Epperson scoring 11 points, but couldn’t manage to crawl back into the game as Morrow scored seven and Goodman added six.

Goodman finished the game strong, with seven in the fourth quarter to help stave off any hopes the Patriots may have had of a comeback.

The win improved Scott High to 14-0 ahead of a Tuesday visit from the Knoxville Ambassadors. The Highlanders will host Coalfield on Friday before resuming district play at Alcoa on January 14. The Tornadoes are favored to win District 4-AA.

SCOTT (68): Morrow 24, Goodman 23, Tucker 12, Storey 5, Strunk 2, West 2.

UNION CO. (50): Epperson 22, Edds 6, Sharp 6, Gibbs 5, Keck 5, Shoffner 2, Bates 2, Monroe 2.