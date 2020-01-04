Kolby Morgan scored 20, Dalton Yancey added 13, Andrew Dewitt flushed a two-handed slam as an exclamation point, and Oneida rolled to a 60-24 win over Rockwood at OHS Gymnasium on Friday to remain undefeated in District 3-A play.

The game was an excellent bounce-back effort by the Indians after a frustrating game against Barbourville to cap the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic at the beginning of the week.

Friday’s game was never close, as Oneida jumped to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter and rolled from there. The score was 42-14 at halftime.

Morgan had 15 first half points, including 10 in the second quarter. Yancey scored eight of his 13 in the final period.

Besides a 10-point second quarter, Rockwood didn’t score more than five points in any 8-minute period, and the Indians were able to limit Nate Brackett to three points, though the standout Rockwood senior did have 12 rebounds.

The win improved Oneida to 6-0 in District 3-A play, keeping the Indians a half-game ahead of Harriman in the district standings. The Indians and Blue Devils are the last two undefeated teams in the district, and will meet in Roane County on Tuesday.

ONEIDA (60): Morgan 20, Yancey 14, Bowling 9, Huling 6, Perry 4, West 4, Dewitt 2, Hutchison 2.

ROCKWOOD (24): Thompson 12, Storey 5, Brackett 3, Lee 3, Evans 1.