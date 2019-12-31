Scott County was one of 38 counties across Tennessee with a decreased unemployment rate in November, the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development announced last week.

The local unemployment rate was essentially steady from October to November, dropping a single tenth of a percentage point, to 3.7 percent.

With that, Scott County’s jobless rate is the exact same as it was one year ago, in November 2018.

The estimated local work force was 8,677 in November, essentially unchanged from October. According to the state’s figures, there were 8,357 working Scott Countians in November, up slightly from 8,340 in October. And there were 320 people listed as unemployed, down slightly from 332 in October.

Among neighboring counties, unemployment dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in Anderson County, to 3.1 percent, and was unchanged in Campbell County, at 4.2 percent. The jobless rate was up a tenth of a percentage point to 4.1 percent in Fentress County, up the same amount to 3.5 percent in Morgan County, and up four-tenths of a percent to 4.2 percent in Pickett County.

Statewide, the unemployment rate increased in 33 counties and remained the same in 24 counties.

Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rate was posted in Williamson County, at 2.2 percent, while Davidson County followed closely with a jobless rate of 2.3 percent. The unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in Cheatham and Rutherford counties, and 2.5 percent in Sevier, Wilson and Sumner counties. Rounding out the 10 lowest unemployment rates in Tennessee were Knox, Robertson and Moore counties, at 2.6 percent.

The highest unemployment rate was found in Clay County, at 5.9 percent. Hancock, Hardeman and Bledsoe counties checked in as Tennessee’s only other counties with unemployment rates of 5 percent or greater, all at 5.0 percent. Lauderdale County posted a jobless rate of 4.9 percent, followed by McNairy and Rhea counties at 4.7 percent and Lake County at 4.6 percent. Rounding out the state’s 10 highest unemployment rates were Wayne County at 4.5 percent and Decatur County at 4.4 percent.

Among major metropolitan areas, Nashville continued to show the way with a jobless rate of 2.4 percent, followed by Knoxville at and Chattanooga at 2.9 percent, and Memphis at 3.9 percent.

While the numbers were mixed, TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord lauded the statistics.

“It’s very encouraging to have so many counties (91 of 95) with unemployment rates below 5 percent during November,” McCord said. “As we moved closer to the busy holiday season, more Tennesseans were taking home paychecks, which is the ultimate goal.”

Statewide, the unemployment rate was down a tenth of a percent to 3.3 percent in November. The national unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, also down a tenth of a percent from October.