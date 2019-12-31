Rev. Ralph David Moffitt, 63, of Pine Knot, Kentucky, passed away December 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, July 25, 1956, he was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Gwendolyn Moffitt; and in-laws, Cora Little and Sharon Moffitt.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Linda Kay Moffitt of Pine Knot, Ky.; son, Ralph David Moffitt, II; daughters, Mary (Clarence) Phipps and Jeannie Moffitt; grandson, Jordan Moffitt; brothers: Donald Moffitt, Ronnie (Linda) Moffitt and wife Linda, and Ricky (Sandy) Moffitt; sister, Diane Hawkins; special friends: Tommy Trosper, George Trosper, and Ken Bowling; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 23, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Joe West and Bro. Adrian Baird officiating. Music was provided by Allen Carson. Interment followed at Campbell Vanover Ridge Community Cemetery, Kentucky.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.