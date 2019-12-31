With under two minutes remaining in Monday’s South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Tournament championship game, Oneida looked to have a win all but sewn up. The Lady Indians led Creek Wood 43-37 and were on the verge of capturing the championship over a traditional Class AA power; the Red Hawks were in the Class AA substate last season.

As it turned out, it wasn’t quite that easy. Creek Wood hit two 3-pointers to tie the game and force overtime, and had an opportunity to win it in regulation before Harley Boyatt rejected a 3-point attempt as the buzzer sounded.

But by the time the overtime period was over, the result was the same: an Oneida victory. Chelsea Newport hit a 3-pointer to start things off, and then the Lady Indians took care of business from the free throw line. Kendyl West was 6 of 6 from the line in the overtime period, as she put the final touches on an 18-point effort. As a team, Oneida was 7 of 8 from the line in overtime. Creek Wood was 5 of 8 from the free throw line in the extra session.

Offense had been a struggle for each team for much of the night, with the score stuck in the 30s through much of the fourth quarter. Oneida turned the ball over just six times on the evening, but was limited to 35 percent shooting. Creek Wood didn’t shoot much better, at 38 percent.

But the Lady Indians made plays when they mattered most. Katelyn Stiltner had a double-double, with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Boyatt put up eight points and eight rebounds while making several other key plays — effecting turnovers, blocking shots and delivering a couple of key assists to her teammates.

“Proud of this bunch!” Oneida coach Marv West tweeted after the game. “Great win over a really good Creek Wood team.”

Oneida out-rebounded Creek Wood 29-23, and did not allow the Red Hawks to score more than 12 points in any quarter.

The Red Hawks’ Emily Michael had four 3-pointers and 13 points in the first half, before West switched to a man-to-man defense in the second half. The defensive switch changed the flow of the game. Creek Wood did not have a 3-pointer in the third quarter, but did score five field goals inside the perimeter after going the entire first half without an inside shot made — while attempting just two. However, Michael — who finished with a game-high 20 points — did manage to hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

ONEIDA (53): West 18, Stiltner 10, Boyatt 8, Thomas 6, Newport 6, Pike 5, Terry 2.

CREEK WOOD (48): Michael 20, B. Burgess 16, A. Burgess 6, Nichols 3, Mangrum 2.

Oneida 76, Clinton 55

The Lady Indians coasted to a 76-55 win over a rapidly-improving Clinton team at the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic on Saturday.

Kendyl West scored 22 points to lead all scorers, and three other Lady Indians reached double figures, as Oneida slowly pulled away for the win.

West was limited to five points in the first half, but came on strong in the fourth quarter, where she scored 13 of her 22 to help the Lady Indians put the game away. Jayden Thomas added 14, while Katelyn Stiltner had 13 and Chelsea Newport scored 10.

The first quarter saw Clinton keep the game close, trailing by just two points, 14-12, as the second period began. The Lady Indians began to pick up the pace in the second quarter, with Thomas and Stiltner each scoring five points and Oneida putting up 18 as a team. Still, the lead was just six points as the third quarter began.

The third quarter was where Oneida began to take control, limiting Clinton to just a pair of field goals while going on a 17-5 run to essentially put the game out of reach. Stiltner had six in the third, while West and Newport each had four.

Oneida shot the ball well inside the perimeter — 64 percent — but had just three made field goals, below its season average. A big key to the game was the free throw line, where Oneida was 17 of 28 and Clinton was just 4 of 6.

ONEIDA (76): West 22, Thomas 14, Stiltner 13, Newport 10, Boyatt 7, Pike 7, Wisner 3.

CLINTON (55): Burton 18, Sanders 17, Starnes 7, Whitt 7, Moore 2, Harris 2, Bunch 2.

Oneida 71, Lynn Camp 21

The Lady Indians got to the semifinals of the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic with a dominating win over Lynn Camp, Ky., in a game that was all about defense.

Oneida forced Lynn Camp into 31 turnovers in the first half alone — 17 in the first quarter. Lynn Camp finished with turnovers on 43 possessions compared to shot attempts on just 29 possessions.

The effectiveness of Oneida’s defense was even more pronounced in the first half, when Lynn Camp had only seven shot attempts compared to the 31 turnovers.

The defense set the tone for the Lady Indians in a first quarter that featured a sluggish offensive attack. Oneida forced Lynn Camp into turnovers on the first 11 possessions of the game; it took until midway through the first quarter for the Lady Cats to even get a shot attempt off.

Lynn Camp managed just two shot attempts in the first quarter and did not score until the 7:01 mark of the second quarter, when Natalie Fanella knocked down a shot.

By that time, Oneida’s offense was catching fire. The Lady Indians opened a 15-0 lead in the first quarter, then put up 31 points in the second quarter, leading 46-7 at halftime.

Oneida took its foot off the gas early in the third quarter, but continued to out-score Lynn Camp, expanding the lead to 57-14 by the time the fourth quarter began.

Kendyl West had 11 points to lead the Lady Indians. Eleven different Oneida players scored.

The Lady Indians shot 50 percent for the game, while Lynn Camp shot just 29 percent.

ONEIDA (71): West 11, Thomas 9, Pike 9, Cross 8, Boyatt 7, Stiltner 7, Manis 6, Newport 5, Wisner 5, Bell 2, Kennedy 2.

LYNN CAMP (21): Mabe 5, Fanella 4, Blevins 3, Crumpler 3, Lee 2, Smith 2, Love 2.