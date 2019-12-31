Scott High closed out the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic on a high note Monday morning, with a 60-24 win over Lynn Camp, Ky. on the final day of play at Oneida High School.

It was a relatively close game in the first half, but the Lady Highlanders dominated the second half to earn a lopsided win.

The Lady Highlanders held Lynn Camp without a field goal for the entire second half, while out-scoring the Lady Cats by a count of 32-7. The damage was done in the third quarter, when Scott went on a 22-5 run to build a 50-24 lead.

All of Lynn Camp’s points in the second half came from the free throw line, where the Lady Cats were 7 of 12. For the game, Lynn Camp was 12 of 24 from the line, scoring half its points from the charity stripe.

Scott High, meanwhile, saw Julia Butts score eight of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter to key the surge that put the game away. Kenzie Smith added six of her career-high 14 in the third.

The Lady Highlanders were a paltry 5 of 18 from the free throw line, an uncharacteristically bad shooting night from the stripe. But it didn’t matter on a morning when their withering defense never allowed Lynn Camp to get in an offensive rhythm.

While Butts and Smith were putting up big scores, Lyndsey Summers added 10 points to join them in double-figures. All three had six points at halftime.

Abby Mabe scored 10 to lead the Lady Cats.

The win helped Scott get back on the winning track after tough games against Creek Wood and Sunbright to start the Christmas tournament. The Lady Highlanders will be back in action on Friday with a visit to Union County.

SCOTT (60): Butts 18, Smith 14, Summers 10, Sellers 7, Carson 4, E. West 4, Woodward 3.

LYNN CAMP (24): Mabe 10, Lowe 7, Lee 5, Mounce 1, Fanella 1.

Sunbright 66, Scott 40

Lindsey Brown scored 17 points to lead three Sunbright players in double figures, and the Lady Tigers pulled away for a 66-40 win over the Lady Highlanders on Saturday morning.

Tara Sellers scored 14 points to lead the Lady Highlanders, but it was not enough on a day when Sunbright was firing on all cylinders.

The Lady Tigers opened an 8-point lead in the first quarter, with Brown scoring six points and Lexi Griffith adding four of her 11. Scott was able to hang around thanks to six points from Sellers.

The second quarter found points harder to come by for the Lady Highlanders, who hit just one field goal in the second 8-minute stanza and saw Sunbright open a 35-15 halftime lead after going on a 17-5 run.

While the shots were’t falling from the field, they weren’t falling from the free throw line, either. Scott was just 3 of 7 from the line in the second quarter, en route to a 6 of 17 effort from the line for the game.

Sunbright did not shoot free throws well, either. The Lady Tigers didn’t get many attempts in the first half, going just 1 of 2 from the line. They were 1 of 4 going into the fourth quarter, where they hit just 2 of 9 attempts, finishing 3 of 13 for the game.

SCOTT (40): Sellers 14, Carson 8, Sellers 8, West 7, E. West 2, Duncan 1.

SUNBRIGHT (66): Brown 17, Cox 12, Griffith 11, Trent 8, Nitzschke 7, Northrup 4, B. Newport 3, England 2, C. Newport 2.

Creek Wood 63, Scott 43

Creek Wood started strong and finished so-so in a 63-43 win over the Lady Highlanders on the opening day of play at the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic on Friday.

The Red Hawks, who entered the tournament on a 5-game winning streak and were 9-2 on the season, jumped to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter, but saw Scott pick up the pace after that.

Creek Wood, which hails from Charlotte, Tenn., was a 24-game winner and advanced to the Class AA sub-state last season.

Laura Nichols knocked down two 3-point shots and had 10 points in the second quarter of Friday’s game, but Scott’s Lyndsey Summers was strong in her own right, with a 10-point effort en route to a game-high 16 points.

Summers’ effort helped the Lady Highlanders hang around, though they trailed by 16 at the half. Scott hit just 1 of 5 free throws in the second quarter, after going 4 of 5 in the first quarter.

Creek Wood expanded the lead to 20 points in the third quarter, then the two teams played evenly in the final period, with both benches getting plenty of action. Kenzie Smith, Erin West and Tessa Newport all came off the bench to score in the fourth quarter for the Lady Highlanders.

Scott shot 34 percent from the field and 58 percent from the free throw line. Tara Sellers had a team-high in rebounds, with five, while Callie Carson had three blocked shots and two steals.

SCOTT (43): Summers 16, Sellers 8, Carson 6, Smith 5, Butts 4, E. West 2, Newport 2.

CREEK WOOD (63): Nichols 14, Mangrum 12, A. Burgess 11, B. Burgess 10, Michael 9, Taylor 5, Collins 2.