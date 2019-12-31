Billie “Bill” Strunk, 92 of the Pine Hill community, Oneida, passed away December 29, 2019, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, July 22, 1927, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debby (Harlin) Slaven; parents, Roy and Laura Reed Strunk; grandparents: Lucinda Chitwood, and Campbell and Rebecca Reed; brothers, Bobby and Audie Strunk; and in-laws: Elbert and Etta Laxton, Glen Lee, Jo Dean Strunk, Roscoe Williams, Wanda Strunk, and Jim and Janice Laxton.

He was a member of Pentecost Baptist Church and served as a deacon and Sunday School superintendent and was previously a deacon and teacher at Pine Hill Baptist Church, for a total of 60 years. He was a charter member of Scott County Rescue Squad; a United States veteran of WWII; and was an avid turkey hunter.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lilyan Laxton Strunk of the Pine Hill community; daughters, Marlesa (Ernie) Jahay and Christy Hughett; grandchildren: Clint Slaven, Brent Slaven, Craig Foster, Carissa Sadler, Kayla Jeffers, Brian Jahay, Todd Jahay, and Kim Carroll; great-grandchildren: Cody, Mckenzie, Braden, Colton, Jeremiah, Easton, Emmitt, Skyler, Owen, Tayler, Emily, Ariah, Kaden, Kyler, Evan, Colton, and Blake; great-great-granddaughter, Braelynn; sisters, his twin Dillie Lee, and Betty Jean Williams; brother, Ernest Strunk; in-laws, Mary Nell Compton and Barbara (Charles) Burton; turkey hunting partner and nephew, Rusty Strunk; church family, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 31, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Stanley, Bro. Tim Hicks, and Bro. Ashley Cooper officiating. Music was provided by Pentecost Baptist Church choir. Interment was to have been conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 1, at Strunk Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.