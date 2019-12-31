HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to probe the death of a Pioneer man found dead in his home on Christmas Eve.

Andrew Sells, 40, was discovered dead inside his home at 10422 Baker Highway at around 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Authorities remain tight-lipped, saying little about his death beyond that it is being treated as a homicide, with an investigation ongoing.

Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said by phone Monday that the investigation is ongoing, but that a suspect has not been identified in the case.

“The investigation has been ongoing since Christmas Eve. It has not stopped. We’re turning over every stone, and trying to get an arrest made,” Phillips said.

The TBI is leading the investigation, in coordination with the Sheriff’s Department.

“These guys have been here since Christmas Eve, every day, trying to get this thing solved,” Phillips said.

The sheriff declined to speculate on Sells’ cause of death or how his body was discovered, other than that it was discovered inside the 10422 Baker Highway home, which is located near the Straight Fork Community Center.

That’s the same home where Sells was accused of shooting his cousin to death on New Year’s Day in 2004, when he was 24 and his cousin — Charles Litton — was 28. At the time, authorities said that Sells shot Litton three times in the head at close range with a .30-30 rifle as Litton sat on a couch inside Sells’ mobile home. Sells told authorities at the time that Litton had threatened to beat him up and cut him.

Authorities were summoned to Sells’ home by a 911 call made at 11:11 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The first officers arrived on the scene at 11:26 a.m.

Sells had a daughter, Shayla Lowe, of Las Vegas. He is also survived by his mother, Tammy Crabtree. A funeral service was conducted December 30 at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville. For a complete obituary, see Page B6.