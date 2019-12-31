Andrew James “Andy” Sells, 40, passed away December 24, 2019, at his home.

Born in Scott County, June 20, 1979, he was preceded in death by his father, Willie Sells; grandparents: D.T. and Cleo Gibson and Frank and Roxie Sells; and cousins: Cynthia Hensley, Aaron Gibson, and Brian Sexton.

He was of the Pentecostal faith.

He is survived by his daughter, Shayla Lowe of Las Vegas, Nev.; mother and step-father, Tammy D. and James Crabtree; step-sister, Bonnie Crabtree; step-brother, Josh (Amber) Crabtree; uncles and aunts: Terry (Carrie) Gibson, Gaylon (Lori) Gibson, Leslie Gibson, Denita (Claude) Newport, Kathy (Harold) Jones, Christine Hensley, and JoAnn Gibson; cousins: Joe, Jessi, Keisha, Jonathan, Wendell, Shawn, Hali, Brooke, Tricia, David, Amanda, Samantha, and Jordan; special friends: Mark West, Jody Duncan, and Tracey Day; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 30, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Charlie Craig officiating. Interment followed at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.