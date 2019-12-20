HUNTSVILLE — Never before had a Scott High team won 10 consecutive games to start a season.

So after reaching nine straight wins in a come-from-behind thriller against Anderson County on December 17, would the Highlanders hit a snag in Thursday night’s attempt to set the record?

Not even close.

The Highlanders put up their highest point total in five years against visiting Oakdale at Highlander Gymnasium, surging to a 29-11 lead in the first quarter en route to a 90-46 win over the Eagles.

Not since a 92-61 win at York Institute on November 24, 2014 had the Highlanders scored 90 points in a game. But Thursday’s game marked the sixth time in 10 outings this season that Scott scored 80 or more points. The team accomplished that feat just twice all of last season.

Cash Tucker continued his high-flying stretch of basketball, with 21 points to match the career high that he set against Anderson County two nights earlier. Trey Morrow also had 21. It marked the 10th time in 10 games this season that the sophomore scored 20 or more points, though he didn’t score a double-double — the first time this season that has happened. That was partially due to limited playing time; he did not see the floor at all in the fourth quarter and played limited minutes in the second quarter.

Eli Storey had a career-high 16 in Thursday’s game, while Luke West had 10 after three 3-pointers in the opening period to help set the tone early.

With the win, the Highlanders bested the 9-0 start to a season that was set by the 2010-2011 team. That team was coached by Bill Duncan, who had left Greeneville after a long and highly successful career there and wound up in Huntsville for one season before moving on to Portland. Duncan had been a candidate for the Oak Ridge vacancy that year, which may have contributed to his resignation at Greeneville, but that job ultimately went to former University of Tennessee player Aaron Green. Duncan’s coaching career abruptly ended last year at Heritage, when he was stripped of his teaching license after shoving a player and using racially-insensitive language towards another player. He has unsuccessfully appealed to have his license restored.

Duncan’s only Scott High team enjoyed a magical regular season, winning its first nine games and ultimately starting the season with a record of 12-1. That Highlander squad was 20-2 at the end of January, but struggled against tough district competition down the stretch before being eliminated in the Region 2-AA quarterfinals with a final record of 24-8.

Thursday’s record-setting game saw the Highlanders come out red-hot. While West was knocking down three-pointers, Tucker and Morrow each scored six, as the Highlanders put 29 points on the board to end any mystery of the final outcome before the first eight-minute stanza was up.

The second quarter was Storey’s time to shine. He scored 12 in the second quarter, while Morrow scored six more, and the Highlanders built a 55-27 halftime lead.

The third quarter was all about Tucker, who scored 13 points before resting in the fourth quarter. Morrow added eight in the third quarter. The Highlanders entered the final period with an 82-37 lead.

The game marked Scott High’s final pre-Christmas game. Scott High will next face North Greene on Friday in the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic at Oneida.

SCOTT (90): Tucker 21, Morrow 21, Storey 16, West 10, Strunk 7, Goodman 6, McCarty 2, Owens 2, Woodward 2, Prewitt 1, Bodwell 1, Todd 1.

OAKDALE (46): Johnson 15, Smith 15, Nance 5, Barber 3, Ford 2, Moore 2, Fitzpatrick 2, Husky 2.