HUNTSVILLE — For just a moment, it looked like Oakdale might be able to hang with Scott High’s Lady Highlanders in Thursday’s non-district game at Highlander Gymnasium.

But any thoughts the Eagles had of sticking around ended fairly early, when Callie Carson and Julia Butts shot them out of it.

Carson had 14 of her 16 points in the first half — including three 3-pointers in a second quarter run that saw the Lady Highlanders all but put the game away. Butts added 13 of her 17 in the first half, including a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Lady Highlanders opened the game up early.

Throw in another 3-pointer by Alaina Duncan, and the suspense was taken out of Thursday’s game before the halftime buzzer had sounded.

After Scott High jumped to a 7-0 lead early, Oakdale took advantage of some gaps in the Lady Highlanders’ press to score some easy buckets and cut the lead to one. Victoria Jones had six first quarter points en route to a game-high 17, as the Eagles exploited the paint to make things interesting in the game’s opening minutes.

But the Lady Highlanders’ offense eventually overwhelmed Oakdale. Scott scored 23 first quarter points and was up 23-10 by the time the period ended. The second quarter saw the lead balloon to 40-16 behind Carson’s shooting performance.

Scott eventually led by 30 in the third quarter, before Lady Highlander head coach Jackson Sharp went deep into his bench. Oakdale took advantage of that, trimming the 30-point lead to just 17 as the third quarter ended. The Lady Highlanders responded by reinserting their starters in the fourth quarter, and Tara Sellers scored nine of her 15 to help slam the door shut again.

Scott shot 39 percent from the field in Thursday’s game, and was 9 of 15 from the free throw line. Duncan had a team-high eight rebounds, along with five assists.

The win was Scott High’s third in five days. The Lady Highlanders picked up wins earlier in the week against Anderson County and the Knox Ambassadors. They will put their winning streak on the line on Friday when they face Creek Wood at Oneida in the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic. The Red Hawks, who will travel to Oneida from Charlotte, Tenn., are off to a 9-2 start to the season. They won 24 games and advanced to the Class AA state sectional last year.

SCOTT (67): Butts 17, Carson 16, Sellers 15, Summers 10, Duncan 5, Smith 2, Newport 2.

OAKDALE (41): Jones 17, Osborn 8, Tilson 8, Miller 6, Brackett 2.