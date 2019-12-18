HUNTSVILLE — Scott High saw enough of Connor Martin in the second quarter of its game against Anderson County here Tuesday, December 17, to last a lifetime.

The Maverick sharp-shooter had six 3-point buckets in the second period alone, fueling a 26-8 run that put Anderson County firmly in control of Tuesday’s non-district game with the Highlanders, as the Mavs took a 42-27 lead to the locker room.

But then came the second half, an improved defensive effort from the Highlanders, and a lot of scoring from their three biggest scoring options: Trey Morrow, Logan Goodman and Cash Tucker.

The Highlanders roared back for a 73-62 win over the Mavericks, keeping their unbeaten streak alive and tying the program’s best start to a season at 9-0. They did it by outscoring Anderson County 46-20 in the second half.

It all hinged on the third quarter. As spectacular as Anderson County’s second quarter had been, Scott High’s third quarter was better. As terrible as the Highlanders’ second quarter had been, the Mavericks’ third quarter was worse.

With Tucker — who finished with a career-high 21 points — scoring 10, the Highlanders erased the 15-point deficit in just a little more than half of the third quarter. Then they just kept pouring it on, as Goodman knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, was fouled on another 3-pointer and made all three of his free throws, and scored 11 of his 19. Throw in seven more points from Morrow, and the Highlanders were up seven points by the time the third quarter ended.

There was no backing down in the fourth. Morrow hit two 3-pointers and scored 11 of his game-high 27 in the final period as Scott High expanded their lead.

Only four Scott High players scored on the night — and only three scored after the first quarter, as sophomore Luke West scored all of his six points in the opening period — but it was more than enough on a night when only one Anderson County player — Martin — finished in double-figures.

As for Martin, he had 24 points on eight 3-point shots on the night, but hit just one 3-pointer in the second half after the sterling second quarter.

Morrow recorded his ninth double-double of the season, with 11 rebounds to accompany his 27 points. Goodman came close to a double-double, with nine rebounds to go along with 19 points. Tucker finished with a team-high four steals.

For the game, the Highlanders shot 47 percent from the field, hit 10 3-pointers and were 9 of 14 from the free throw line. Anderson County was just 3 of 7 from the line.

SCOTT (73): Morrow 27, Tucker 21, Goodman 19, West 6.

ANDERSON CO. (62): Martin 24, White 9, Reed 9, Varner 9, Lowery 6, Hatmaker 4, Jett 1.

Scott 80, Knox Ambassadors 27

By halftime, the drama had been removed, as Scott High had jumped to a 40-19 lead. From there, the Highlanders continued to pour It on, sailing to an 80-27 win in their game against the Knoxville Ambassadors on Monday, December 16.

Trey Morrow had a double-double, with 22 points and 11 rebounds, along with four assists and five steals, while Logan Goodman scored 21 points, Luke West added 15 and Cash Tucker scored 12.

The Highlanders jumped to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter, on the strength of five points each from Goodman, West and Tucker — who finished with a team-high five steals — and then more than doubled the lead in the second quarter by going on a 22-10 run, with Morrow scoring nine of his 22 while Tucker and West each added five more.

Morrow kept it going in the third quarter, as Scott limited the Ambassadors to a single field goal and went on a 21-3 run to build a 61-22 lead. Morrow had nine points in the third period, while Goodman knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and added eight.

The win was the 50th of Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers’ career.

SCOTT (80): Morrow 22, Goodman 21, West 15, Tucker 12, Storey 3, Strunk 3, Gray 2, Todd 2.

AMBASSADORS (27): Zoppa 11, Brackney 6, Sayre 4, Pless 2, Williams 2, Hess 1, Spann 1.