Oneida Police Department made several arrests across a three-day span last week related to methamphetamine trafficking and involving both outstanding warrants and new warrants.

The first to be arrested was Melissa Phipps, 33, of Knoxville, who was taken into custody during an undercover operation on Tuesday, December 10.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Sgt. Toby Jeffers, officers conducted a narcotics investigation utilizing a confidential informant, and arranged to meet Phipps at JBL Trucking in Oneida. There, Phipps was to sell a “50 sack” of meth.

When Phipps pulled up to officers’ undercover vehicle, she was immediately taken into custody, and allegedly had in her hand a bag of crystal meth weighing 1.05 grams.

Phipps was charged with possession of meth for resale, and conspiracy to sell meth. Her 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse was seized as evidence.

The following day — Wednesday, December 11 — officers arrested two people who were wanted on outstanding warrants at Slavens Trailer Park in Oneida.

Jesse D. Perry, 35, of Niggs Creek Road in Oneida, and Lonnie Q. Miller, 40, also of Niggs Creek Road, were arrested in a large meth bust.

According to warrants filed by Jeffers, he and other OPD officers — including Chief Darryl Laxton, Investigator Andy Davis and Patrolman Jordan Potter — visited the trailer park and came into contact with both Perry and Miller, each of whom had active warrants for selling meth.

Miller allegedly gave officers consent to search the residence, and they recovered 18 individual bags of meth that had been packaged for resale, totaling about 16.2 grams, along with 6.5 suboxone strips and paraphernalia.

Perry and Miller were charged with possession of meth, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two will also face a number of charges from outstanding warrants that had accumulated in recent months.

Perry was wanted for the sale of meth on October 30, after allegedly selling two grams of meth to an OPD confidential informant for $100 during a narcotics operation at Sandcut Apartments.

Perry was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from November 6 for sale of meth, after allegedly selling a gram of meth to an OPD confidential informant for $100 at Oak Park Apartments.

Miller was wanted on an outstanding warrant from December 3 for sale of meth, after allegedly selling a half-gram of meth to an OPD confidential informant for $50 at Slavens Rentals.

Also on Wednesday, December 11, Keith A. Slaven, 35, of Edgewood Boulevard in Oneida, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sale of meth on July 25. Allegedly, Slaven sold suboxone to an OPD confidential informant during a narcotics investigation.

Among those arrested on Wednesday was Ricky D. Byrd, 53, of Oak Park Drive in Oneida. Byrd was wanted for sale of meth on November 2, when he allegedly sold a half-gram of meth to an OPD confidential informant for $50 at his Oak Park residence.

The arrests continued on Friday, when Heather L. Sumner, 36, of Walnut Lane in Oneida, was taken into custody. Sumner was wanted for sale of meth on October 8, when she allegedly sold a half-gram of meth to an OPD confidential informant at her residence as part of a narcotics investigation.

In each instance during the OPD drug buys, the confidential informants were equipped with video and audio recording devices and the serial numbers of the drug funds used to purchase the meth were logged in advance.