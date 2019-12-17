RICHARD CECIL

Winfield

Richard Lind “Dinky” Cecil, 54, of Winfield, passed away December 12, 2019, at his home.

Born August 28, 1965, he was preceded in death by his parents, D.L. and Peggy Cecil; and nephew, Tyler Manis.

He was a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Cecil of Winfield; daughter, Jessica Cecil; son, Sebastian Cecil; step-sons, Tyler Sexton and Cade Sexton; sisters: Carol (Bob) Horrar, Patricia (Kreis) Manis, Diane (Aaron) Ball, and Peggy (Randy) Sims; nephew and nieces: Wayne Powell, Christy Veal, Kristen Crawley, Leslie Miller, Catherine Ball, and Danielle Ball; long-time friends: Anthony Jones, Dester West, and Dennis Jones; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 15, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Phillip Kazee officiating. Interment followed at Perkins Cemetery.

Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.