Moira Pierce, 63, of Helenwood, passed away December 6, 2019, at her home.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 8, 1956, she was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Randolph and Mary Elizabeth Hill Pierce.

She is survived by her sisters, Sheila Livingston of Destin, Florida, and Deirdre Harper of Murfreesboro; twin brother, Michael Gordon Pierce; and many other relatives and friends.

Her wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.