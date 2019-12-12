HELENWOOD — A 72-year-old Helenwood woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle accident here Wednesday, December 11.

Chloria Eileen Wilson, 72, of Helenwood, died after her 2010 Mazda CX9 wrecked on Helenwood Detour Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Wilson was traveling on Detour Road when the Mazda left the roadway on its left side and struck a tree.

A 13-year-old passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Both Wilson and her passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Eileen Wilson is survived by a large family in Scott County. Among her children are sons Marty Carson and Kevin Carson, and daughters Carla Buttram, Michelle Norris and Lori Coffey. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Jason Carson and James Carson Jr.

Wilson’s friends and acquaintances remembered her Thursday as “sweet” and “kind-hearted.” Her daughter, Carla Buttram, said on Facebook that her mother was “a mom to everyone who walked through her door.”

Wilson’s family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida. A funeral service will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home.

A complete obituary is forthcoming.

Wednesday’s accident was the third fatal crash on Scott County’s roadways in recent weeks. A 93-year-old woman died in an accident on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Winfield last month, and a 31-year-old Jellico man died in an accident on S.R. 63 in Huntsville earlier this month.