A former cafeteria manager at the Oneida Special School District was convicted last week in Scott County Criminal Court.

A Scott County jury on Wednesday, December 4, found Verna Rose Wright, of Oneida, guilty of theft over $10,000 and official misconduct. Wright, the Oneida Special School District’s former school nutrition supervisor, was determined by jurors to have misappropriated more than $49,000 from the school district’s cafeteria account.

Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton scheduled a sentencing hearing for February 3, 2020. Theft over $10,000 is a Class C felony in Tennessee, carrying a potential prison sentence of three to 15 years. Official misconductis a Class E felony, with a potential prison sentence of one to three years.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by Philip Job from the office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. According to a press release from the office of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, other investigators from the comptroller’s office and employees of the Oneida Special School District assisted with the investigation and testified at trial.

The state was represented at trial by assistant D.A. Thomas E. Barclay.