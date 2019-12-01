BYRDSTOWN — It wouldn’t end as well as it started, as the Lady Indians fell to a state tournament hopeful in Pickett County on Saturday, but Oneida started Thanksgiving weekend play here by overpowering Monterey on Friday, 82-34.

The Lady Indians led from start to finish against the Wildcats, but really poured it on in the third quarter, when Chelsea Newport came alive to spark a 28-10 run by Oneida.

Monterey, which finished with just three wins last season but was off to a hot start to the 2019-2020 season, at 3-1, was able to hang around in the first quarter before the wheels started to come off.

Harley Boyatt scored all seven of her points in the opening period to power the Lady Indians to a 15-11 lead, and any doubt about which team would win the game began to disappear in the second quarter. Oneida scored 20 points behind six off the bench by Emily Wisner and five each by Newport and Kendyl West, and stretched the lead to 16 points by the intermission.

The third quarter was all Oneida. Newport hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the third stanza, while Jayden Thomas also hit a three and scored six of her 11. Freshman Kelsey Pike scored six of her 10 in the third, as well. Wisner, who finished with a career-high 14, got in on the action with a 3-pointer of her own to round out Oneida’s scoring.

The Lady Indians didn’t slow down in the fourth quarter, as Jacey Manis, Faith Cross and Jesse Boyatt came off the bench to get in on the scoring action. Cross had five points in the final period.

In all, 11 different players scored for the Lady Indians, who went 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Monterey scored just three field goals in the second half.

ONEIDA (82): Newport 18, Wisner 14, Thomas 11, Pike 10, West 9, H. Boyatt 7, Cross 5, J. Boyatt 3, Stiltner 2, Terry 2, Manis 1.

MONTEREY (34): Wright 13, Hudson 11, Walker 8, Raleigh 2, Clouse 2, Padgett 2.

Pickett Co. 60, Oneida 34

Points were hard to come by, and a Pickett County team that has aspirations of advancing to the Class A state tournament took care of business on its home floor against another state tournament hopeful on Saturday, defeating Oneida 60-34.

The Lady Indians had just 15 second half points, including only three field goals, as Pickett County clamped down defensively and pulled away for the win.

Kelsey Pike and Katelyn Stiltner each had nine points to lead the Lady Indians in scoring.

Things were close for a quarter, but Pickett County (5-0) began to pull away in the second quarter. The shots simply weren’t falling for the Lady Indians, and a Pike 3-pointer was Oneida’s only field goal of the third quarter. Faith Cross and Emily Wisner made the only two shots from the field in the fourth quarter. The Lady Indians were able to take advantage of the free throw line, however, converting on 16 of 27 opportunities.

In addition to the nine each from the junior Stiltner and the freshman Pike, Oneida’s scoring came from Kendyl West with five points, Emily Wisner with three points, and two points each from Jayden Thomas, Harley Boyatt, Chelsea Newport and Faith Cross.

The Lady Indians finished their pre-district warm-up with a record of 3-3. Their schedule has included losses to a state tournament team from a year ago in Clarkrange, as well as two teams that came up just one step short of the substate in Pickett County and Class AAA Bearden. The Lady Indians’ wins came over Monterey, First Baptist Academy and a Class AAA Campbell County team that won 28 games last year before bowing out a step shy of substate.

ONEIDA (34): Stiltner 9, Pike 9, West 5, Wisner 3, Thomas 2, H. Boyatt 2, Newport 2, Cross 2.

PICKETT CO. (60): Ludick 18, Wood 17, Burton 10, Stockton 9, Bilbrey 6.