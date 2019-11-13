WINFIELD — An elderly Oneida woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and Pleasant Grove Road here Wednesday afternoon.

Estelle Chitwood, 93, of Oneida, was fatally injured after her vehicle pulled in front of and was struck by a concrete truck shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a preliminary report filed by Trooper Maleah Human of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Chitwood’s 2017 Honda CRV was stopped at a stop sign at the end of Pleasant Grove Road, and she pulled onto the highway in front of a 2009 Advance cement truck driven by 25-year-old Alex Duncan, who was northbound on U.S. 27.

The CRV came to an uncontrolled stop off the right side of the highway, while Duncan — who was not injured in the crash — was able to maintain control of his truck and bring it to a stop on the left side of the highway.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to the trooper’s report.

Tragically, Chitwood was the second member of the same family to die in a traffic accident along U.S. 27 in Winfield in recent years. In May 2017, her niece — Gayle Bridges, 60 — was one of two people who died in a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Pine Grove Road, just a little more than a half-mile south of where Wednesday’s accident occurred.