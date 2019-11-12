Gail Marie Phillips, 66, of Helenwood, passed away November 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Barrett and Patricia Whipkey; step-mother, Helen Barrett; and son-in-law, Jamie Watson.

She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She worked at Fireside Restaurant for more than 20 years and made many wonderful friends.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Kenny Phillips of Helenwood; son, Jimmy (Stacey) Matelski of Fla.; daughters, Colleen Watson and Heather Phillips, both of Helenwood; grandchildren: Tristen Kimla and Logan Watson, both of Helenwood, and Cassie Matelski of Florida; sisters, Barb (Mike) Ryan of Cleveland, Ohio, and Karen Belcastro of Fla.; brothers, Brian Barrett of Helenwood, and Kevin (Alice) Barrett of Cleveland, Ohio; in-laws, Nelma Norman of Oneida, and Carl (Jane) Phillips of Helenwood; special friends: Kay and Mick Nevell of Ind., Bill and Ella Smith of Elgin, the ladies from Fireside Restaurant, Peggy and Bill Malumphy of Ohio, Abigail Suddath of Harriman, Evelyn Brumett of Helenwood, and Libby Smith of Huntsville; and many other relatives and friends.

Her wish was cremation. A private memorial will be held at a later date.