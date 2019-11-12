Donald (Don) Loyle Jeffers, 58 of Huntsville, passed away November 9, 2019, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Scott County, August 20, 1961, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Jeffers and infant, Danny Jeffers; and grandparents: Arvalee and Lassie Jeffers and John and Alene Allen.

He was a member of Buffalo Bridge Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Mandy (Bryan) Schoch; grandchildren: Brandyn, Amanda, and Tyler Schoch; parents, Thermon and Barbara Allen Jeffers; brother, Rick (Donna) Jeffers; nephews and niece: Dustin Jeffers, Derrick Jeffers, Darron Jeffers, Jake Jeffers, and Jennifer Byrge; special friends: Bill and Reva Allen, and Franklin West; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 12, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Scott McCann officiating. Music was provided by the Chitwood Singers. Interment was to have been conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, at Allen Family Cemetery, Huntsville.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.