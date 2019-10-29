Thomas “Tommy” Marion Lamb, 80, of Oneida, passed away October 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, June 23, 1939, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Angelia Lynn Lamb West; parents, Earnest and Lela K. Jeffers Lamb; and in-laws: James Edwin Loudin, and Ausby and Flora Acres Loudin.

He was a member of Bethalonia Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Loudin Lamb of Oneida; daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Lamb; grandson, Isaiah West; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 23, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Philip Kazee officiating. Music was provided by Zachary Sexton. Interment followed at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.