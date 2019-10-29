Lorene Phillips Gosnell, 94, of Oneida, passed away October 23, 2019, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. Born March 7, 1925, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Gosnell; step-daughter, Sue Phillips; parents, Carl and Ernie Newport Phillips; and brother, Chester Phillips.

She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church; and owned and operated Lorene’s Beauty Shop for many years in the Oak Grove community.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Ernest Phillips; grandchildren: Tiffany Phillips, Mark Watters, and Mike Watters; great-grandchildren: Houston, Cody, Beau, Elijah, Presley, Kayla, and Gage Watters; sister, Betty Davis; niece and nephew, Bill Phillips and Teresa Enloe; great- niece and nephews: Olivia, Owen, Windsor, William, and Andrew; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 26, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Hodges officiating. Music was provided by Dallas West. Interment followed at Winona Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.