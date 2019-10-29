Billy Ray Young, 84, of the Grave Hill community, Oneida, passed away October 23, 2019, at Big South Medical Center in Oneida, surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Terry Young; granddaughter, Olivia Young; parents, Raymond and Martha Young; brothers: Kenneth, Eugene, Carlos, Ronald, and Robert; sister, Shirley; Granny Thomas who raised him like a mother; and in-laws: Caney (Maudie) Terry, Theodore and James Terry, and Mae Reynolds; and Paula Yancey. whom he loved like a daughter.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a hardworking man who spent his younger years working in the log woods and sawmills being one of the best sawyers in the county. He retired from Hartco after 20 years as the night watchman. After retiring, he returned to his love of woodworking, making rocking chairs and Easter baskets that are scattered across the state. He was saved at the age of 20 and joined Black Oak Baptist Church where he was a life-time member.

He is survived by his children: Marian (Jeff) Popp of Knoxville, and Brenda (Danny) Stringer, Mike (Melinda) Young, Steve (Teresa) Young, Martha (Dale) Thomas, and Billy (Stacey) Young, all of Oneida; grandchildren: Hannah Popp, Chris Stringer, Justin Young, Samantha Williams, Michael Young, Christy Young, Whitney Thomas, Cameron Thomas, and Morgan, ZoieAnne, and Nathan Young; great-grandchildren: Madison, Owen, Michaelean, Steven, Austin, Alexis, and Zack; great-great-grandchildren, Elarah and Sylas; brother, James Young; sister, Pearl Jeffers: in-laws: Cordell (Ova) Terry, Lola Terry, Bonnie Miller, J.D. (Patsy) Terry, and Harlan (Jewell) Terry; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 26, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Kyle Keeton, Bro. Bradley Kidd, and Bro. Ashley Cooper officiating. Music was provided by the family. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.