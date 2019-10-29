Alvin Junior Gibson, 63, passed away October 26, 2019, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born September 22, 1956, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Newport; parents, Walter and Oma Lee Boshears Gibson; brother, David “Buster” Gibson; and sisters, Mary Etta Mills and Edna Carol.

He is survived by his children, Rachael (Christopher) Shafer and Amanda (Daniel) Newport; step-son, Donnie West; honorary son, Shane Finley; grandchildren: Dylan and Sadie Shafer, and Kelby, Adrian, and Andrew Newport; sister, Deborah (Larry) Thomas; brother-in-law, Van Mills; niece and nephews: Destiney Letner, Tyler Terry, and Scott Mills; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted October 29, at Robbins Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.