A wild night in Region 1-2A on Friday could mean that a state-ranked team is headed to Oneida for the first round of the playoffs next month.

The region’s top two teams, South Greene and Happy Valley, were both upset on Friday. South Greene, which entered the week with a record of 8-0, was stunned by Hampton, 30-0, while 6-1 Happy Valley fell to Sullivan North, 24-14.

No matter how the results shake out, a formidable opponent will be visiting Jim May Stadium on November 8.

The Region 2-2A shaking order was pinned down on Friday. Oneida knows it will be the No. 2 seed, after falling 24-3 to Meigs County, which will be the No. 1 seed. And both Rockwood and Cumberland Gap secured playoff berths with the Tigers’ 35-0 win over Wartburg. Those two teams will determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds when they square off on November 1, a game Rockwood will be expected to win.

In Region 1-2A, the seeding is much less certain, with a 3-way tie for the top three spots heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Hampton, Happy Valley and South Greene all have region records of 2-1. Sullivan North, the fourth playoff qualifier from the region, is 2-2.

Hampton has Cosby remaining on its region schedule, and will be heavily favored to beat the 2-6 Eagles. So the Bulldogs are likely to finish 3-1.

Happy Valley and South Greene play on November 1. If Happy Valley wins, the Warriors would be 3-1 and region champions. In that scenario, they would be the top seed and host Cumberland Gap in the first round of the playoffs, assuming a win by Rockwood in two weeks. Hampton would be the No. 2 seed and would host Rockwood in the first round, while South Greene — the team that eliminated Oneida from the playoffs last year — would fall all the way to No. 3 and visit the Indians in the first round. Sullivan North, as the No. 4 seed, would travel to Meigs County for the opening round.

However, if South Greene wins, the finishing order will be much different. In that scenario, Hampton would be the No. 1 seed and host Cumberland Gap. South Greene would be the two seed and host Rockwood, while Sullivan North would be the three seed and travel to Oneida. Happy Valley would drop all the way to No. 4, earning the unwanted trip to Decatur to face Meigs County.

So, the nutshell version: barring a very unlikely win over Hampton by Cosby, Oneida will host either South Greene or Sullivan North in the first round of the playoffs.

A South Greene-at-Oneida playoff game would be quite ironic. Oneida’s trip to Rebel Hill in the second round of the 2018 playoffs, a game that South Greene won, resulted in a TSSAA rules change after Oneida attorney Patrick Sexton produced video evidence showing the “chain gang” — volunteers from South Greene — illegally moving the chains on a crucial fourth down play in the second half. As a result, Oneida failed to pick up a first down on what would’ve been the go-ahead drive, and the Rebels went on to win the game.

In Region 2-3A, Alcoa must still beat Gatlinburg — which the Tornadoes will obviously be favored to do — this week to secure the region championship and the No. 1 playoff seed. Barring an upset win by Gatlinburg, Austin-East has locked down the No. 2 seed, pending a win over Northview Academy on November 1. Gatlinburg and Kingston will meet on November 1 in a game that will determine which team finishes No. 3 and which team finishes No. 4.

On the other side of the bracket, Chuckey-Doak has won the region championship and will be the No. 1 seed. Johnson County and Unicoi County will meet on November 1 to determine the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, and West Greene will finish as the No. 4 seed.

That means West Greene is likely going to travel to Alcoa for the first round of the playoffs, while Austin-East will likely host the loser of Johnson County and Unicoi County. The winner of that game will host the winner of the Gatlinburg-Kingston game, barring an upset of Alcoa by Gatlinburg, while the loser of the Gatlinburg-Kingston game will travel to Chuckey-Doak for the first round of the playoffs.

Regardless of how it shakes out, there’s a strong chance that Region 2-3A will sweep the first round of the playoffs against Region 1-3A teams.