Oneida Police Department officers arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs, after they used confidential informants to purchase drugs from the unsuspecting dealers as part of an undercover drug operation.

Sharon K. Godsey, 29, of Slaven Lane in Winfield, and Timothy S. Godsey, 31, of Airport Road in Oneida, were arrested in separate undercover investigations. Both allegedly sold drugs to confidential informants in late September.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Sgt. Toby Jeffers, Sharon Godsey sold meth to a confidential informant at a residence on Coopertown Road.

The warrant alleged that Godsey sold 1.02 grams of meth to the the informant, who was outfitted with audio and video wires to document the drug buy. After purchasing the meth, Jeffers wrote in the warrant, the informant drove to a secure location and turned the drug over to police.

Godsey was charged with sale of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Timothy Godsey is accused of selling a smaller amount of meth, along with marijuana, to another confidential informant at an Airport Road residence.

Similar to the other drug buy set up by police, the informant was outfitted with a wire to capture evidence of the transaction. Allegedly, Godsey sold 0.3 grams of meth and 0.1 grams of marijuana to the informant.

Godsey was charged with sale of a Schedule II controlled substance and sale of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

When police arrived at Godsey’s residence on Friday to serve an arrest warrant, they allegedly found him in bed, with a piece of Suboxone and a syringe in plain view, along with a meth pipe and several drug resale baggies. As a result, Godsey was charged additionally with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two cases were among several drug-related arrests in Oneida last week.

In a separate case, a Kentucky woman — Kendra N. Bell, 21, of Pine Knot — was arrested after Jeffers, who was on routine patrol, allegedly discovered her sleeping in a vehicle parked on the side of O&W Road.

Allegedly, Bell denied having anything illegal, but then admitted to having marijuana. Officers did recover an ounce of marijuana, according to a warrant, along with drug scales and drug pipes.

Bell allegedly admitted to selling marijuana, and turned over another ounce of the drug that was concealed on her person. She was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, Darrell A. Houdeshell, 42, of Burchfield Avenue in Oneida, was arrested on Wednesday, October 2, on charges related to drug trafficking.

Allegedly, Houdeshell sold 0.6 grams of meth to a confidential informant at a location on O&W Road.

The informant, who was being utilized as part of an undercover operation, purchased the meth at a cost of $70, according to a warrant filed by Jeffers.

When the informant turned the drugs over to police, they searched for and located Houdeshell, who allegedly had several $20 bills in a cupholder inside his vehicle.

Houdeshell allegedly told officers that “money is hard to come by (and) that was the only reason he was selling meth.”

Houdeshell allegedly turned over a gram of meth that was hidden behind his glove box, along with a meth pipe and two empty drug baggies.

Houdeshell was charged with sale of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers seized $100 in cash and Houdeshell’s 1995 Ford pickup.