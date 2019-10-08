HUNTSVILLE — A McMinnville man whose wife was killed in an ATV crash here last winter has been indicted by a Scott County grand jury on charges of vehicular homicide.

Frederick Jerome Hall, 54, of McMinnville, was indicted by the grand jury on September 24. However, the indictment remained sealed until his arrest last week.

Hall is accused of operating an ATV under the influence of drugs or alcohol on January 25, when it slid off a roadway and struck a tree.

According to details of a preliminary report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and reported at the time by the Southern Standard newspaper in McMinnville, the couple were traveling on Cordell Road in their 2018 Polaris 1000 ATV when the crash occurred near the intersection with Hurricane Road.

The roof of the side-by-side ATV was crushed inward in the crash. Hall’s wife, Tanya D. Hall, was killed in the accident. She was pronounced dead at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Fred Hall was seriously injured in the crash, and was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he was treated for head, rib and hip injuries.

The THP’s report indicated that neither of the Halls was wearing a helmet, which may have made a difference in the outcome of the crash.

Tanya Hall, 48, was a foster care team leader with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. She was survived by three children: a son, daughter and step-daughter.

Fred Hall was indicted on three counts: vehicular homicide and two counts of DUI.