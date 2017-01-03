HARRIMAN — Having won two out of three games and finishing second in the Anderson County Holiday Classic a week earlier, Scott High’s Lady Highlanders traveled south to Roane County last week, winning in both of their appearances at the annual Jim Cordell Christmas Classic.

The Lady Highlanders, who had won four of their last five games ahead of a visit from Pigeon Forge on Tuesday, improved their record to 11-5 with wins over Coalfield and Sunbright in Harriman.

In the latter of those games, Scott scored a 53-30 win over Sunbright on Thursday, avenging a 62-44 loss to the Lady Tigers to start the month.

Despite playing without starter Lydia Bowling, who missed both of last week’s games due to a concussion, the Lady Highlanders dominated Sunbright in Thursday’s game, taking complete control in the second half.

Scott was never in serious jeopardy of losing the game, but saw Sunbright hang around in the first half, and led by only six points at the intermission. But the Lady Highlanders clamped down defensively in the second half, out-scoring the Lady Tigers 30-13 in the final 16 minutes to win with relative ease.

Nine different Lady Highlanders scored in Thursday’s game. Journey Babb led the way with 11 points. Babb finished the game with a double-double, pulling down a career-high 14 rebounds, while also leading her team in steals, with three.

Early on, it was Macayla Newport who helped pace the Lady Highlanders. She hit a pair of first quarter 3-point shots, which, coupled with another 3-pointer by Babb and a bucket from Savannah York, powered Scott to an 11-6 first quarter lead.

In the second quarter, it was Kyra Stanley who picked up the pace, with four points, while McKayla Babb hit a 3-pointer, as Scott maintained the slim advantage going into the halftime break.

The second half was all Scott High. After Sunbright’s Lauren Farmer scored six first half points, the Lady Highlanders allowed her just one free throw in the second half. As a team, Sunbright scored only two field goals in the third quarter, as Scott jumped to a 39-22 lead to put the game away.

Babb scored five points in the third quarter before turning scoring duties over to her teammates in the final period. The fourth quarter saw Hannah Myers score five points, while the Lady Highlanders took care of business at the free throw line. In typical fashion, Scott connected on six of seven free throw attempts in the final period. For the game, the Lady Highlanders shot 75 percent from the line.

Sunbright, on the other hand, missed all four of its fourth quarter free throw attempts. But, as it turned out, it would not have mattered, as Scott High continued to widen its advantage.

The Lady Highlanders will be back at home tomorrow (Friday) to face Oakdale, and will return to District 4-AA action on Jan. 13, with a trip to Kingston.

SCOTT (53): J. Babb 11, Newport 9, Myers 9, Stanley 7, Overton 4, Sexton 4, York 4, M. Babb 3, Chaney 2.

SUNBRIGHT (30): Farmer 7, M. Brown 6, A. Brown 5, Friel 2, Can. Defee 2, Ward 2, Cal. Defee 2, Stephens 2, Bowling 2.