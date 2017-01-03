Oneida’s Nash Lay has once again been deemed the best punter in Class A football.
Lay was named to the Tennessee Sportswriters Association’s all-state team last week as a punter in Class A.
The Oneida senior was a repeat all-state honoree, having also been named all-state as a punter in 2015 as a junior.
Lay averaged 42 yards on 31 punts this season, and pinned 42 percent of his kicks — or 13 out of 31 — inside the 20-yard-line. His longest punt was 66 yards, and on several occasions he pinned opponents inside the five-yard-line with punts that were downed or out of bounds near the goal line. Only 14 of his punts were returnable by the opposing team. And despite pinning opponents inside the 20 so frequently, only two of his punts rolled into the end zone for touchbacks.
Also receiving all-state honors from Region 2-A were Greenback runningback Kayne Roberts, Coalfield quarterback Parker McKinney, Greenback defensive lineman Tavin Kilpatrick, Coalfield defensive back Austin Lowe, Greenback defensive back Hunter Willis and Harriman defensive back Joe Pace.
In Class 3A, CAK quarterback Cole Smith was named to the all-state team, as was Alcoa wide receiver Tykee Ogle-Kellogg, Alcoa offensive lineman Cade Evans, Alcoa kicker Ben Smith, CAK defensive lineman Caleb Unkefer, Alcoa linebacker Jack Warwick, Alcoa defensive back Terran Cox and Alcoa athlete Jaylen Myers.
