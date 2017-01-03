In the county seat town near where I live, a gangly rail-thin young man wearing black plastic glasses is a frequent sight along the roadways. He peddles an old-fashioned balloon-tired bicycle everywhere. Up hills, along the railroad tracks, on the shoulders of the four-lane highway, around the courthouse square.

His name is Ronnie. The nickname he gave himself after winning a bike race is Ronnie, the “Rocket.” He was awarded a small trophy and a write-up in the newspaper.

Ronnie’s daily circuit around town includes the barbershop, a couple of cafes and fast food joints, convenience stores, the fire and police departments and several offices. He makes his rounds, collecting aluminum cans that merchants save.

Lots of people look out for Ronnie, making sure his comings-and-goings are safe and he knows who to call if there is a problem. Like the time he wrecked his bike, skinning his knees and hands so badly he ended up with an infection. Or when he started to look even skinnier than usual because he was not eating right.

He has an irrepressible grin, twinkling blue eyes and spiky hair that the barbers cut for free. Meeting Ronnie on the sidewalk or at the park is a day-lifting experience. He has an infectiously positive outlook, an imagination that allows him to find magic in the world, and a child’s innocence.

Although he can barely read or write, he has the type of wisdom that God apparently reserves for special people. From the look on your face when you meet him, Ronnie diagnoses what kind of day you’re having: good, bad or terrible.

This might warrant a pep talk from him. He often prescribes an ice cream cone from Dairy Queen to fix the problem, and off you’ll go -- with him in tow -- for a vanilla-flavor, double-dipped attitude adjustment.

Pass him on the street, toiling to peddle up a slope, and you’ll often do a double-take. In the winter, he wears a secondhand trench coat buttoned to the neck, a flapping scarf and pullover ski cap with dangling fuzzy chin straps.

“There’s Ronnie,” you’ll comment as the scarecrow figure dressed in James Bond and Santa’s elf mishmash waves heartily.

One searing hot summer day, he zoomed past on his bike, wearing baggy red-white-and blue swimming trunks and a flowing Superman cape. A pair of size 13 tennis shoes flapped below knobby knees as he pumped the pedals at maximum speed. I laughed so hard, it was necessary to pull off the road.

Ronnie is a fixture in the community not due to pity, but because he has what so many people these days lack: a zest for life and shining spirit. He’s like another Ronnie I knew, in a different time and place.

Ronnie Strickland also rode a bike around town, hard as it was for him. He’d lost much of the use of one leg after contracting polio as a toddler. He was also blind in one eye.

But Ronnie Strickland, who I first met in 1978 when working as a newspaper editor, became a legend in his own right. Like Ronnie the Rocket, he rode around town collecting cans and bottles. He volunteered at the Church of Christ all of his life, and he helped at the high school football stadium because he was local team’s most devoted fan.

He was at every practice and every game, even limping along when players ran wind sprints and urging them to reach deeper in their well of physical and mental strength. He also gave pep talks in the pre-game huddle.

A downtown merchant allowed Ronnie to open a charge account. He bought gifts for friends and paid in the pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters he received from the recycling center.

Many of the books in the church library were donated by Ronnie in memory or honor of someone.

He died earlier this year at age 80. The community mourned.

A local pastor said, “Like the Apostle Paul, God used Ronnie’s weakness to make him strong.”

Thank the Lord for all the Ronnies in our lives.

• Steve Oden is an award-winning columnist and former newspaper editor. He resides in Tennessee.