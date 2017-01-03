Roger MacArthur Pemberton, 74, of Madisonville, formerly of Sunbright, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016, at Sweetwater Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Beatrice Musgrove Pemberton; and sister, Joan Kennedy.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Germany; was a member of Apostolic Church of Madisonville; and was a former member and trustee of the Atlanta West Pentecostal Church in Lithia Springs, Ga.

He is survived by his daughters, Nathalie Whitener of Dallas, Ga., and Shauna (Andrew) Pemberton-Bartelt of Hiram, Ga.; son, Nathan (Rebecca) Pemberton of Douglasville, Ga.; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Stell, Ashelyn Pemberton-Bartelt, Skylar Whitener, Tristan Whitener, and Stephanie, Lydia and Alexis Pemberton; sister, Freda Medina of Hayward, Calif.; brother, Anthony Pemberton of Harriman; mother of his children, Pamela G. Pemberton of Dallas, Ga.; and many other relatives

Funeral service was conducted December 29, at New Life Apostolic Church, Wartburg, with Rev. Larry Keltner officiating. Interment was conducted December 30, at Helenwood Cut Cemetery, Helenwood, with military honors.

Local arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.