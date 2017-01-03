Jeffery Lynn Owens, 57, of LaFollette, passed away suddenly, December 31, 2016, at home.

Born in Campbell County, Tennessee, May 27, 1959, he was preceded in death by his parents, Bro. Thomas and Mildred Lloyd Owens; and brother, Scotty Owens.

He was a member of Pioneer Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janice Newport Owens of LaFollette; son, Shon (Jennifer) Owens of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Jessica (Lance) Crabtree of LaFollette; granddaughter, Kendell Crabtree; brother, Donnie (Annette) Owens of Jacksboro; sisters: Betty (Billy Wayne) Byrd, Valerie (Finley) Byrd, and Kathy (Buck) Lane, all of Elk Valley; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted January 3, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. David Chambers officiating. Eulogy was read by Johnny Adkins. Music was provided by Pioneer Baptist Church Choir.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.